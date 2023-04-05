Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament

Gordon Sargent going to the Masters Tournament
By WBRC Staff and Jake Stansell
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook High School graduate is headed to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

WBRC’s Jake Stansell sat down with 19-year-old Gordon Sargent who has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament.

Sargent is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

He won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Individual Championship last spring and became the first freshman to do so since 2007. Sargent is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and becomes the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is being held in Augusta, Georgia Thursday, April 6 through Sunday, April 9.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Darryl Albert discuss recent uptick in violent crime.
Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in...
Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery vehicle burglaries
Puppy Palooza is returning to the Shoppes at EastChase for a 6th year, but 2023's date has...
The Shoppes at EastChase reschedules ‘Puppy Palooza’
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project
Sherwin Jermaine Foxx Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Dothan man charged with first degree robbery
25-year-old Juan Laws was identified as the suspect who shot both HPD officers and the female...
Man suspected of shooting and killing Huntsville PD officer looks to dismiss guilty plea on weapons charge