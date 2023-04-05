NWS confirms EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes hit Enterprise, Dothan Monday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Tuesday confirmed four tornadoes that touched down on Monday in their market, including two in Enterprise and Dothan.

Starting with the Enterprise report, a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down at the Enterprise Country Club, north of Enterprise. The report states that the tornado came down near the clubhouse, resulting in roof and porch overhang damage with debris being scattered downwind across the golf course. Some tree damage was also noted along the tornado’s path.

The EF-0 tornado, which reached estimated peak winds of 85 miles per hour (mph) in its 2 minutes of activity, appeared to dissipate before exiting the golf course.

In the Dothan report, the NWS classified that tornado as EF-1, with peak winds estimated to have gotten to 95 mph. Video evidence showed the brief tornado having touched down on Appian Way, located in the northwest portion of Dothan outside of Ross Clark Circle. The tornado continued southeast across several streets, including a great concentration of damage on Eldorado Drive with numerous trees snapped and uprooted along the destruction path.

The EF-1 Dothan tornado also lasted an estimated two minutes before lifting at North Englewood Avenue.

Our survey results show that we had 4 tornadoes on Monday.

1 EF0 at the Enterprise Country Club in Enterprise, AL

1 EF1 across parts of northwest Dothan, AL

1 EF1 southeast of Bainbridge, GA

1 EF1 near Climax, GA

No fatalities or injuries were reported in any of the confirmed tornadoes.

Two other EF-1 level tornadoes were also confirmed to have touched down in southwest Georgia, one near Lake Douglas Road in Bainbridge and one near Salem Church Road and Handville Road in Climax, both in Decatur County.

