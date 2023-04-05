Advertise
The Shoppes at EastChase reschedules ‘Puppy Palooza’

Suzanna Edwards and Sidney Carol joined us this morning to share the details of the upcoming 'Puppypalooza' featuring pets, music, food, and lots of fun!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase have rescheduled the sixth annual “Puppy Palooza,” originally set for April 8, to later in the month.

The event, which benefits the Montgomery Human Society, will now be held on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. near Pies & Pints.

“With more than 1,000 attendees last year, this event is definitely a personal favorite at The Shoppes,” said Suzanna Edwards, Vice President of Marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “We know that pets are important members of the family and should be celebrated too!”

The event will feature a Fido Marketplace, pet adoptions, food trucks, live music, and more. In addition, several local artists will be creating custom pet portraits during the event so pet owners can go home with a custom masterpiece of their best furry friend.

This event is free and open to the public. However, donations to MHS are welcomed.

The Shoppes at EastChase is now accepting vendor applications to participate in the town’s furriest event. Applications are available online here.

