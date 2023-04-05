Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Advertise
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

