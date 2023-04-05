Spring practice underway in Troy, Sumrall on board with Freeze’s spring game proposal

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy welcomed new players and coaches to this year’s spring practice.

Head coach Jon Sumrall brought in Greg Gasparato as the new defensive coordinator and Joe Bernardi as the offensive line coach as the team looks to repeat as Sun Belt Conference champions. So far, both coaches are loving their time at Troy.

“The people here are unbelievable, and it’s a college town, so everybody knows who you are. Everybody’s welcoming and embracing, and that’s what you want,” says new defensive coordinator Gasparato.

“It’s been awesome. Great group of guys, I love the staff. Every day is a blessing to work here and be here,” stated Bernardi.

On Monday, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze proposed an idea to make spring games more competitive and perhaps make the games involve in-state opponents. Sumrall was asked the same question at spring practice Tuesday, and he is on board with the idea.

Troy HC @CoachJonSumrall was asked today about his thoughts on @CoachHughFreeze's spring football game suggestion of in-state teams like Troy playing the other in-state teams like Auburn and Alabama: "I love it. I'd like to play whoever, whenever." pic.twitter.com/7wLZXJqel7 — Jahmal (@JahmalKennedy) April 4, 2023

“I’m open to that for sure. You know, I think there’s some positives about guys having something to play for at the end. I love it, I’d like to play whoever, whenever, spring, fall, or summer. I’ll do whatever,” Sumrall says. “I’ve talked to Hugh quite a bit since he has been at Auburn, I think that’s a tremendous idea.”

