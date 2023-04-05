Advertise
Student files temporary restraining order against Faith Academy, amid alleged sexual abuse

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Attorneys representing the Faith Academy student who was allegedly sexually abused by a teacher has filed a motion for a temporary restraining order against the school.

According to court documents, Faith Academy told the alleged victim and her parents that she can no longer play on her athletic team unless her family signs a liability agreement, which relates in part to Jonathan Sauers.

He’s the now former science and bible teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with the teen, charged with one count of a school employee sex act and one charge of a school employee sex act with a student under 19.

Attorneys representing the alleged victim claim the school won’t let her play on an athletic team unless her parents sign what’s known as a “hold harmless agreement” in favor of the school.

In those documents, it details the teen is an accomplished athlete and may have the opportunity to play in college and no other teammate has been asked to sign one of those agreements.

As for Sauers, he’s asked a judge to modify his bond so he can leave the state and live with his parents.

Court documents also showed Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant of his house, and they confiscated memory cards, a hard drive and more devices.

Neither side was able to comment on the case.

The TRO motion is expected to be in front of a judge Monday.

Another judge will hear Sauers bond request next Thursday.

