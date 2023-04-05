Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery vehicle burglaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in numerous vehicle burglaries.

Law enforcement says the suspect forced entry into multiple vehicles in the 4500 block of Harvest Way on the night of March 25, stealing undisclosed property in the process.

MPD has released a photo of the suspect. Few other details about the crimes are available as the investigation continues.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s identification. Anyone with information can call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.