Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect sought in multiple Montgomery vehicle burglaries

The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in...
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in numerous vehicle burglaries.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspect in numerous vehicle burglaries.

Law enforcement says the suspect forced entry into multiple vehicles in the 4500 block of Harvest Way on the night of March 25, stealing undisclosed property in the process.

MPD has released a photo of the suspect. Few other details about the crimes are available as the investigation continues.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s identification. Anyone with information can call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
The Montgomery Police Department
Police charge teen in Montgomery woman’s murder
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Police Chief Darryl Albert discuss recent uptick in violent crime.
Recent violence ‘not random’ Montgomery mayor, police chief say
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Puppy Palooza is returning to the Shoppes at EastChase for a 6th year, but 2023's date has...
The Shoppes at EastChase reschedules ‘Puppy Palooza’
Toyota Alabama, Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho America announced a power purchase...
Toyota Alabama announces $49 million solar power project
Sherwin Jermaine Foxx Dothan City Jail booking photo.
Police: Dothan man charged with first degree robbery
25-year-old Juan Laws was identified as the suspect who shot both HPD officers and the female...
Man suspected of shooting and killing Huntsville PD officer looks to dismiss guilty plea on weapons charge