Toasty through Friday as rain enters the forecast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More quiet weather is on the way for today. Skies will again start cloudy, then turn partly cloudy for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s -- just shy of record territory.

An uptick in rain and thunderstorm chances will occur tomorrow with highs remaining very warm in the mid-80s. Those rain chances stand at 40%. Slightly higher rain and storm chances exist for Friday. Those chances are closer to 50%.

Scattered showers and storms are expected Thursday and Friday. Widespread rain is likely Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

Neither day will feature severe weather or widespread rain. It’s entirely possible that your location stays dry both Thursday and Friday given the scattered nature of the rain and storms.

Unfortunately the weekend -- or at least part of it -- looks rather wet and gloomy. We’ve upped the rain chances to 60-70% from Friday night through early Saturday night.

A wet and cool Saturday followed by drier weather for Easter Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is there still looks to be a big decrease in rain chances for Easter itself. The chance of wet weather sits at 20%. That bodes well for any Easter festivities you may have. Don’t be shocked if this 20% drops or rises just a little bit as models come into better agreement on the upcoming pattern.

Even if Easter in your town or city is completely dry, it will be on the cloudy side. I wouldn’t bank on seeing much sunshine this weekend. That will keep temperatures way down compared to where we are right now. The 80s will be long gone by Saturday as highs struggle to get into the mid-60s. More 60s are likely for Easter.

Rain totals through Easter morning will be 1-3" for most of us. (WSFA 12 News)

A slow warming trend will occur as next week progresses. From the upper 60s Monday to the lower 70s Tuesday and the mid-70s Wednesday. A return to 80-degree warmth is then likely to end next week.

One other thing regarding next week: We have added some cloud cover and a low-end chance of rain to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. There is substantial disagreement among the long-range models during the Sunday-Tuesday window. However, due to the at least some support for rain during those three days, we’ve bumped rain chances up to 20%.

Highs will come back down heading into the holiday weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

This is a good starting point at this time. Just be aware that the exact cloud cover and rain forecast will change at least a little bit early next week. That forecast is by no means set in stone.

