1 hurt, 2 killed in head-on Autauga County crash

Two Deatsville men have died in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Deatsville men have died in a Wednesday afternoon crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed.

Bobby D. Barfield, 69, and Marshall R. Dannelley, 58, were killed when the 2006 Ford F-150 pickup Barfield was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe. Neither victim was wearing a seatbelt, ALEA said, confirming both died on the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Beverly A. Wilbanks, 83, of Millbrook, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Autauga County 40, which is about three miles west of Deatsville, in Autauga County.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

