Alabama Securities Commission joins $10M Robinhood settlement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Securities Commission (ASC) announced on Thursday that they are joining multiple other states in a settlement with the company behind popular cryptocurrency and stock trading platform Robinhood.

According to a release from ASC, the settlement will see Robinhood Financial LLC pay up to $10.2 million in penalties after an investigation spearheaded by state securities regulators in Alabama, Colorado, California, Delaware, New Jersey, South Dakota, and Texas, alongside the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) that looked into the trading platform’s operational failures in the retail market.

The investigation was sparked by a March 2020 incident that saw outages occur on Robinhood’s web and mobile applications, resulting in hundreds of thousands of investors being unable to trade.

Additionally, the ASC notes that Robinhood’s review and approval process for options and margin accounts prior to March 2021 was scrutinized, as well as their weak monitoring and reporting tools and poor customer service and escalation protocols, which resulted in many users unable to process trades as stock prices dropped.

“Today’s agreement reflects the ongoing efforts by state securities regulators to protect investors and make sure that they are treated fairly by financial service firms,” said ASC Director Joseph Borg.

While ASC found no evidence of willful or fraudulent conduct by Robinhood, and the organization fully cooperated with the investigation, the investigative collaborative set out the following violations against Robinhood in their settlement order:

Negligent dissemination of inaccurate information to customers, including regarding margin and risk associated with multi-leg option spreads.

Failure to have a reasonably designed customer identification program.

Failure to supervise technology critical to providing customers with core broker-dealer services.

Failure to have a reasonably designed system for dealing with customer inquiries.

Failure to exercise due diligence before approving certain option accounts.

Failure to report all customer complaints to FINRA and state securities regulators, as may be required.

As part of the settlement, Robinhood will neither admit nor deny the findings as set out in the states’ orders.

Robinhood will be required to provide access to a FINRA-ordered compliance implementation report to the settling states, and will attest to the lead state (Alabama) that it is in full compliance with recommendations set out by the FINRA-ordered independent compliance consultant, which Robinhood has generally implemented for the purposes of remediation. Robinhood can also opt to institute measures that are more effective at addressing the recommendations, if possible.

“Today’s multistate agreement represents states at their best – working together for the benefit of main street investors,” said NASAA President Andrew Hartnett. “Robinhood repeatedly failed to serve its clients, but this settlement makes clear that Robinhood must take its customer care obligations seriously and correct these deficiencies.”

