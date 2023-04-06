Advertise
Alex City detective named CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year

CrimeStoppers officials presented the honor Monday to Detective Christopher Graham of the Alex...
CrimeStoppers officials presented the honor Monday to Detective Christopher Graham of the Alex City Police Department.(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has named a detective from Alexander City as its 2022 CrimeStoppers Officer of the Year.

CrimeStoppers officials presented the honor Monday to Detective Christopher Graham of the Alex City Police Department. Graham, started his career on the police force with APD in 2019 and has become a significant asset to the agency, CrimeStoppers said.

The detective “has consistently gone above and beyond any normal call of duty service, over the past year,” and is “very detail-oriented when notating and following up on cases.,” CrimeStoppers stated, adding that he “is usually the last person from the Criminal Investigation Division to leave at the end of the day.”

Graham has built a number of community relationships and a strong rapport in his time at APD, and even before so when he worked as an assistant coach at an area high school.

The detective is a certified hostage negotiator and is attached to the county’s Special Response Group.

“He is an asset to the department, the city, and the county with his knowledge and work ethic alone,” CrimeStoppers explained. “Pages could be written on the sacrifices made by this young man, but his actions speak for themselves.”

