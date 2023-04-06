Advertise
Busy railroad crossing near Tallassee set to close for repair work

ALDOT says, weather permitting, the CSX rail crossing will close starting around 7 a.m. on...
ALDOT says, weather permitting, the CSX rail crossing will close starting around 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters who use Alabama Highway 229 outside of Tallassee will need to find an alternate route in the coming days while repairs are made to a busy railroad crossing, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT says, weather permitting, the CSX rail crossing will close starting around 7 a.m. on Thursday, April 13. It’s not expected to reopen until the end of the day on Friday, April 14, but due to the nature of the work being performed, delays are possible and the crossing will remain closed until work is complete.

The crossing is of particular importance to a number of Elmore and Tallapoosa county residents seeking to cross over the Tallapoosa River on their way to Interstate 85 into the Montgomery area.

A sign indicating the detour will be posted at the crossing, and ALDOT is cautioning motorists to plan for any delays.

Those needed to detour around the crossing can do so by taking the following route:

Motorists intending to travel on Ala. Hwy 229 North will need to travel on I-85 North to exit 32 and use Ala. Hwy 49 North, to Ala. Hwy 14 West, back onto Ala. Hwy 229.

Motorists intending to travel on Ala. Hwy 229 South will need to travel to Ala. Hwy 14 East and use Ala. Hwy 49 South, to I-85 South to exit 26, back onto Ala. Hwy 229.

