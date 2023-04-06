Former Montgomery police chief sues mayor, city

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ernest Finley, who resigned as Montgomery’s police chief in June 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the city over that resignation.

The lawsuit, filed March 16, names the city and Mayor Steven Reed as defendants. In the eight-count claim, Finley is seeking monetary damages and policy changes over what he alleges was a “forced resignation.”

Finley claims Reed conspired with others to file false complaints against him involving bullying, race-baited decisions and ethical violations. He said these allegations were part of a ploy to oust him from the department. Among numerous allegations are that he was forced to resign because he disciplined Black police officers and promoted a white officer.

He also alleges he was target with hostility, harassment and insubordination following an investigation of approximately 12 officers in October 2020.

Finley says Reed gave him a choice of either resignation or termination.

Finley served as the Montgomery police chief for six years.

A spokesman for the city of Montgomery said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.