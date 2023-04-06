Advertise
Health care authority gets $1.1 million to help Black Belt

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell presented a check to fund education for healthcare professionals in the Black Belt region.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - Health care in the Black Belt region could soon change with help from the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell secured $1.1 million for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority, which operates Whitfield Regional Hospital. She said the money will go toward providing more resources for education for current and future health care professionals.

“Not only do we need people, but we need a facility where they don’t have to travel to be trained,” said Blaine Hitchcock, Demopolis campus director for Wallace State Community College Selma.

The hospital will partner with Wallace State Community College Selma to train workers in a clinical and nonclinical setting.

“It will allow us to create an opportunity, a school that would become a pipeline for health care professionals,” said Sewell.

Whitfield Regional Hospital CEO Douglas Brewer said health care workers will eventually help other hospitals in the Black Belt region.

“These nurses will train, be able to work with our patients, then go to Thomasville and go to Sumter County over to York Hospital and go up to Hale hospital,” Brewer said, “We work closely with those hospitals in trying to create the kind of care that the Black Belt deserves.”

Whitfield Regional Hospital is currently the only hospital that specializes in trauma, stroke and labor and delivery in the region.

