Macon County Commission to discuss tornado recovery updates

Tornado causes damage in Macon County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Macon County Commission has called a special meeting for Thursday morning to discuss disaster recovery updates.

The commission is expected to officially declare a State of Emergency and pass a resolution and brief the citizens on the March 26 tornado disaster, according to County EMA Director Frank Lee. Additionally, the commission is set to address some immediate repairs and renovations at the Macon County Jail.

A preliminary report from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit the county, with Lee stating crews searched an isolated area between Milstead and Franklin near Alabama Highway 229 and Interstate 85. A commercial structure located on County Road 40 was also demolished. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The meeting will take place at 11 a.m. in the county commission’s chamber.

WSFA 12 News will have a reporter at the meeting and will update with the latest details when they become available.

