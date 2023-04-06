Advertise
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent homicide case.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Travis Pressley, 44, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ana Gilmore. Gilmore, 33, was killed near the Extended Stay America hotel on Eastern Boulevard.

Coleman said Pressley was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail. His mug shot is not currently available.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

