Man arrested in Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a suspect in connection to a recent homicide case.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Travis Pressley, 44, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ana Gilmore. Gilmore, 33, was killed near the Extended Stay America hotel on Eastern Boulevard.

Coleman said Pressley was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail. His mug shot is not currently available.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

