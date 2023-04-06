Advertise
Montgomery Area Food Bank to cut ribbon on massive new freezer

The Montgomery Area Food Bank feeds families across Alabama.
The Montgomery Area Food Bank feeds families across Alabama.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Food Bank will officially “cut the ribbon” on a massive new freezer Thursday.

The MAFB, which serves 35 of Alabama’s 67 counties, says the 8,000 square foot freezer will allow it to source, store and distribute more food to communities across Alabama.

MAFB was established in 1986 with the mission of nourishing the hungry, educating and mobilizing the community, engaging in partnerships that advance self-sufficiency, and gathering and distributing food to those in need.

In 2022, it distributed more than 75 million pounds of food to people in need.

