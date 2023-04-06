Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals Service has shed light on a manhunt that happened in Montgomery this week.

Marshals say they were put on a search last Friday for Keith Martel Hazel, who is wanted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas on charges of aggravated assault, robbery and assault. The U.S. Marshals Service said they were informed Hazel was possibly staying in hotels in the Montgomery area with a female from Mobile.

The investigation led marshals to believe Hazel was staying at the Candlewood Suites off Chantilly Parkway in the EastChase area. A team went to the hotel Tuesday morning. Marshals say as they looked for his room, Hazel burst through a third floor window, jumped to the ground and ran away. The Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency joined the search, including the use of a state helicopter.

Hazel was reportedly found at Broad Street Apartments and taken into custody without incident. He was taken to Baptist East, where he received stitches in his hand for injuries sustained when he jumped out the hotel window. He was then booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility to await extradition to Harris County, Texas.

Marshals said Hazel did not have a weapon on him when arrested and no shots were fired during the incident.

