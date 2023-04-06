Advertise
Montgomery Zoo mourns death of beloved reticulated giraffe

Jenna, an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe, has been humanely euthanized due to worsening health...
Jenna, an 18-year-old reticulated giraffe, has been humanely euthanized due to worsening health conditions.(Source: Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes after chronic health problems became acute and started to worsen.

Zoo officials said the made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe, after extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments.

Jenna was born at the Montgomery Zoo on May 17, 2005 and quickly became a beloved part of the zoo’s collection of creatures.

At the age of five, Jenna caused concern after a traumatic injury to her left rear leg that resulted in significant physical change to her feet and overall posture, the zoo said. As she got older, the physical change from Jenna’s injury led to mobility challenges.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

”Jenna was a beloved Giraffe to our staff and the community,” added Zoo Director, Marcia Woodard. “While making compassionate decisions comes with the job, this one was difficult. After realizing her mobility had deteriorated, we had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Jenna so she would not have to endure prolonged suffering. We know our community will be grieving with us during this time.”

Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her peaceful passing, the zoo noted.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

