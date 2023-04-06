Reward offered in Montgomery armed robbery investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened around 7:40 p.m. Sunday at a business in the 3000 block of Bell Road.

Investigators say a man wearing a dark hooding sweatshirt and baseball cap could be seen on security video walking into the business. The suspect, carrying an unknown type of handgun, fled the scene on foot.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that identifies the suspect. Call police police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or through the P3-tips app.

