Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case

Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.(Source: Montgomery Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced a second arrest in connection to a recent homicide case.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Antarrio Hubbard. Hubbard, 20, was killed in the area of Buford Street on March 30. The teen was not named due to his age.

The teen was arrested Thursday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Deandre Byers is also charged with murder in the case.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery Whitewater has set a date for its grand opening!
Montgomery Whitewater sets grand opening date
Montgomery Public Schools will build the new Robert E. Lee High School off North Eastern...
Location selected for Montgomery high school replacement
Multiple law enforcement vehicles surround a silver SUV that was forced to a stop Tuesday...
Chilton County pursuit ends with crash, arrest on I-65 in Montgomery
Inez Fuqua
Hunstville murder suspect captured by bondsmen in Selma after months on the run
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham has canceled his department’s annual Easter egg...
Montgomery County sheriff cancels 2023 Easter egg hunt

Latest News

Montgomery Area Food Bank cuts ribbon on new freezer
Montgomery Area Food Bank cuts ribbon on new freezer
Ernest Finley served as Montgomery's police chief for six years.
Former Montgomery police chief sues mayor, city
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law
Alabama lawmakers pass fentanyl sentencing bill
Alabama lawmakers pass fentanyl sentencing bill