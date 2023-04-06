Tyler Reddick talks Bristol dirt and upcoming Talladega race

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tyler Reddick is only a few weeks removed from winning the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of America’s(COTA) in Austin, TX, and now he is looking to improve on his finish at the Bristol dirt race from last year as well as looking forward to the Talladega spring race.

Reddick won a crash-filled race at COTA, and what made it even more impressive was the fact that the team ran into an issue getting his cool shirt system to work correctly. This, in turn, made the shirt have the exact opposite effect.

“We had an issue getting my cool shirt system connected at the start of the race,” Reddick said. “It sat unplugged from that unit the whole race, but I was still wearing the shirt. All the fluid in that shirt is usually running through a machine and getting cold, cooling my body temperature. It was not, and it was warming up as I warmed up, trapping the heat that my body was trying to expel. So, it made for a very, very hot day inside the race car.”

He said that the race with all those overtime attempts left him with no energy left in the tank to spend on emotion, and that definitely played a hand in him having a successful outcome.

Looking ahead to this weekend which is a fan-favorite Bristol dirt race. Reddick looks to use what he learned last year when he finished in second place, to help drive him to victory lane this weekend.

“For me, last year’s race was kind of a disaster,” Reddick stated. “We kept lining up on the bottom every single restart, then lose two or three spots. Then a caution would come out, and sure enough, we’d be on the bottom again and lose another two or three spots. We went backward for the first half of the race.”

“The second half of the race, we kept ending up on the top, and we just went back to the front and then had that one restart from fourth,” says Reddick. “Moral of the story is this year, you won’t be able to fall victim to that or gain advantage from that this year with the choose rule.”

The “choose rule” is where the drivers are allowed to select if they want to start on the top or bottom before a restart. It can give a driver an advantage or, if chosen incorrectly, can become costly.

“I think having a choose rule for this event, if executed well, will really help put that in the driver’s hand,” Reddick says. “You know, if their cars work really good on the top or the bottom, they are going to be able to pick that lane they want.”

“Outside that, I think the drivers and teams that really think ahead or really know what they need out of their car, and know, my car is driving like this right now, and when it gets slick on the track, and the pace slows down it’s going to drive like that, and figuring out what that looks like. Just having a game plan and keeping up with the racetrack. Making sure you stay on top of the track is important, and we did a really good job of that last year.,” Reddick explained.

Looking ahead a few weeks to the Geico 500 at Talladega, where Reddick did not fair so well last season, collecting a DNF in the spring race and a disappointing 28th place finishing in the fall. Reddick has high hopes for coming to Talladega this year.

“For us this year on these speedway type tracks, Daytona and Atlanta both, we just absolutely crushed it during the green flag cycles. Unfortunately, at Daytona, we got caught up in an accident, quite literally me crashing in the middle portion of that race. But I’m really pleased with how we handle the green flag cycles,” Reddick says. “I feel like we have a really good approach right now, and definitely any superspeedway we go to, those details I just mentioned are going to be the difference maker. Being upfront or not, that’s something we are doing a good job of. Any speedway we go to right now, I’m definitely very excited about our chances when we get there.

With the Talladega spring race coming up this month on April 23rd, keep an eye out for the #45, 23XI Racing Toyota to see if what the team has learned early this season can translate into a win at one of NASCAR’s most famous tracks right here in Alabama.

