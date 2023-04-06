Advertise
‘Violent fugitive’ sought for Alabama parole violation

Investigators are searching for a “violent fugitive” who was out of prison on parole.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators are searching for a “violent fugitive” who was out of prison when he reportedly committed a parole violation, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

The U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is looking for Jubry Blesdon, 34. He’s wanted by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles for violating his parole by committing first degree robbery. Further details on the crime have not been released.

Bledson was out on parole for a first degree robbery charge when the violation occurred.

Law enforcement says Bledson has a known substance abuse addiction and a history of violence. He’s known to frequent the areas of Oak Street, Bragg Street, and Rosa L. Parks Avenue in Montgomery.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of the fugitive. Call police or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), 1-833-AL1-STOP or through the P3-tips app.

