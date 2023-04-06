Volunteers sought to remove storm debris from Lake Martin

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - From garbage bags filled with trash to a large drainage pipe, there is all types of debris floating in Lake Martin after the recent EF1 tornado.

“We know that there’s storm damage out there. We know that there’s building materials where the projects were underway when all the storm hit,” said John Thompson, president of the Lake Martin Resource Association.

Thompson said the storm blew stumps, trees and even pieces of metal into the water. It could damage boats or send people to the hospital.

“They can cause some real damage to somebody, whether they be on a weight board or whether they be in a tube or skiing or whatever, iof they run into it,” Thompson said.

This potential hazard is why the Lake Martin Resource Association needs volunteers to help clean up the lake, especially with the busy summer season approaching.

For the entire month of April, volunteers can go to any of the four Russell Marinas and grab a bag and a picker.

The idea is for lakegoers to pick up any debris they see while boating.

“The metals, the large items and construction material, we’d like for them to pull that off and take it to a staging area,” Thompson said.

The Lake Martin Resource Association says there are two staging areas. One is near Wind Creek State Park and another is near Kowaliga public boat ramp.

The group typically holds cleanup events in November. They usually draw around 300 to 400 volunteers.

