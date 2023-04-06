Advertise
WSFA now airing Oxygen Network on new digital subchannel

WSFA 12 News is adding The Oxygen Network to our lineup of digital subchannels.
WSFA 12 News is adding The Oxygen Network to our lineup of digital subchannels.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is expanding our offering of television lineup options with the addition of a new digital subchannel.

The Oxygen Network, known for its true crime programming and dramas, is now available for viewing on WSFA 12.6.

WSFA’s entire lineup includes:

You may need an antenna to pickup some subchannels and may need to rescan your TV in order to find these subchannels.

The daily program lineup for each channel is available here.

