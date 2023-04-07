12-year-old hit, killed by multiple vehicles

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 12-year-old child died Thursday night after being struck by multiple vehicles while walking along the roadway with friends.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Heflin Avenue West near Oak Ridge Drive just after 8 p.m. on Thursday to investigate a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies found a 12-year-old female in critical condition.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office confirmed Friday morning the victim to be Yasmine Swain of Forestdale.

Police say evidence suggests Swain had been walking with friends in the roadway when she was struck by a passing vehicle and then again by a second vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Swain was transported to Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said both drivers have been identified and interviewed by investigators. The incident is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

