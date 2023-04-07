Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama lawmaker pushing for financial literacy course requirement to graduate high school

Finance problems can add another level to the stressors in life.
Finance problems can add another level to the stressors in life.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tax deadline for most Americans is just a few weeks away, but for many young people, understanding taxes, personal finances, and loans can be overwhelming.

One Alabama lawmaker hopes to change that with a new bill intended to educate teens about managing money.

House Bill 164 would require public school students to complete a personal finance literacy course before they can graduate from high school. In short, it would make learning how to manage your money mandatory.

House Representative Andy Whitt says he worked on this bill for two years. He was in the financial industry for decades and says 88% of Americans feel they weren’t taught enough about financial literacy in school.

Rep. Whitt says more young people don’t understand how banks work, or loans, checks, and taxes. He wants to make sure students are learning money management, something they’ll need to know when they get out of school.

“Once you dig yourself into a hole, as many people realize once they start down that path of high interest rates and maybe a little bit of past due and unable to save for rainy days, it’s affected them throughout their life,” said Rep. Whitt. “So we want to make sure that we catch them on the front end and teach them the skillsets they need to be successful.”

Whitt says this is a bi-partisan effort, adding some of the topics that would be covered include: opening and managing a bank account, balancing your accounts, and understanding loans and contracts.

To read the bill in its entirety, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case
Two Deatsville men have died in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles, the Alabama...
1 hurt, 2 killed in head-on Autauga County crash
Keith Martel Hazel was arrested in Montgomery on April 4, 2023.
Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating an...
Reward offered in Montgomery armed robbery investigation

Latest News

April is Autism Awareness Month to provide a better understanding of the autism spectrum.
Easterseals Central Alabama to host annual Mudbug Ball crawfish Boil
Najaquan Flynn, senior at Lee High School, wants to see an end to youth violence.
Push underway to reduce youth violence in Montgomery
Macon County
Macon County Commission declares state of emergency
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case