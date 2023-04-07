ASU competes in finals at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WSFA) - Over 250 students from 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) participated in the six-month program. It included live sessions with Experian credit education experts and self-paced content, culminating with the #IFKYK Hackathon.

The challenge: design the next best credit education program for their peers.

Alabama State University’s team will present their plan live and in person at Experian’s North America headquarters in Costa Mesa, Calif. today.

Four teams made the finals: Alabama State University, Fisk University, Morgan State University, and Shaw University. The winning team of four earns a $40,000 scholarship.

WSFA spoke with Takudzwa Modza and Thomas Muliasho, two ASU freshman competing in today’s event.

When asked whether or not he was nervous coming into today’s competition, Muliasho said, “I don’t feel nervous at all. I’m confident that we’re winning this. I know the information I need to put out personally as a presenter. As a team, we’ve done the best we can, and our solution is meant to be the best platform that has been seen, so that is a boost in our confidence.”

Regarding what makes credit education important, Modza said, “Credit education is important in building generational wealth over a long period. Most people are not taught how to manage credit. Even the topic of money is not a topic that’s usually discussed. We are just told to go to college and get an education. Building your credit will allow you to build your world and be able to sustain yourself in life.”

Throughout the six-month program, these students were put to the test and shown many different ways to manage personal credit.

Muliasho explained just what this project has done for himself and his peers, saying, “Learning and building this project has taught us how to financially be literate and not just use money anyhow without any purpose,” stated Muliasho.

