Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Christians mark 14th annual ‘Way of the Cross’ event in Montgomery

A number of Christians took part in the 14th annual "Way of the Cross" walk in Montgomery on...
A number of Christians took part in the 14th annual "Way of the Cross" walk in Montgomery on Good Friday.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of Christians gathered on Good Friday in downtown Montgomery to take part in the 14th annual “Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City” walk.

The event started at noon at St. Peter Catholic Church where participants began a silent procession behind a large wooden cross down several Montgomery streets.

The marchers stopped at four location around historic Dexter Avenue including the RSA Park, the Alabama Capitol, the Alabama State House and the Alabama Supreme before returning to St. Peter. During the stops, they took part in songs, meditations, and Scripture readings.

READ MORE
Pope Francis skips Good Friday at Colosseum in chilly Rome

“The irony of the cross is probably the greatest,” said one speaker, “because Pilate and those who wanted to put Jesus to death knew that the cross was a sign of defeat, normally. But Jesus, taking the cross, proclaims it as a sign of victory.”

Organizers say the march is a way of reflecting on the significance of Jesus’ crucifixion on the cross on Good Friday before he rose from the dead on Easter Sunday.

The event, which is free and open to the public each year, happens rain or shine.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case
Keith Martel Hazel was arrested in Montgomery on April 4, 2023.
Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law

Latest News

Jamarcus Hatcher, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree robbery.
Man arrested in string of Montgomery area robberies
Suspect arrested in string of Montgomery-area robberies
Suspect arrested in string of Montgomery-area robberies
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis skips Good Friday at Colosseum in chilly Rome
An Opp woman is set to serve time in federal prison after being convicted of stealing from a...
Opp woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing from church