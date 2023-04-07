Christians mark 14th annual ‘Way of the Cross’ event in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A number of Christians gathered on Good Friday in downtown Montgomery to take part in the 14th annual “Way of the Cross in the Heart of the City” walk.

The event started at noon at St. Peter Catholic Church where participants began a silent procession behind a large wooden cross down several Montgomery streets.

The marchers stopped at four location around historic Dexter Avenue including the RSA Park, the Alabama Capitol, the Alabama State House and the Alabama Supreme before returning to St. Peter. During the stops, they took part in songs, meditations, and Scripture readings.

“The irony of the cross is probably the greatest,” said one speaker, “because Pilate and those who wanted to put Jesus to death knew that the cross was a sign of defeat, normally. But Jesus, taking the cross, proclaims it as a sign of victory.”

Organizers say the march is a way of reflecting on the significance of Jesus’ crucifixion on the cross on Good Friday before he rose from the dead on Easter Sunday.

The event, which is free and open to the public each year, happens rain or shine.

