Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found the escaped inmate they were searching for on Thursday morning. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who escaped custody while in route to a courthouse was found hiding in a trash can, according to officials.

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office found Tyler Jackson on Thursday morning after he had escaped less than an hour before.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said Jackson, a convicted murderer who is considered dangerous, escaped while in route to the courthouse for his sentencing.

Jackson was found two blocks from the courthouse hiding in a garbage can, officials said. He was caught within 50 minutes of his escape.

Deputies, dogs, and a helicopter were called in to help find Jackson, Stassi said. A nearby school and business were put on lockdown until Jackson was caught.

Stassi said authorities are looking into what went wrong and how Jackson was able to escape. Stassi said Jackson got out of the transport vehicle and broke through a gate.

A jury found Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in 2018. His sentencing for second-degree murder has been delayed three days, and an additional charge has now been added for his escape, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case
Keith Martel Hazel was arrested in Montgomery on April 4, 2023.
Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law

Latest News

FILE - Yale's Iszac Henig, a trans man and competitive swimmer, looks up the scoreboard after...
Biden sports plan angers transgender advocates, opponents
Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
An Opp woman is set to serve time in federal prison after being convicted of stealing from a...
Opp woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing from church
ASU freshman Takudzwa Modza and Thomas Muliasho are set to compete in this years Center for...
ASU competes in finals at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition