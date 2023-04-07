Easterseals Central Alabama to host annual Mudbug Ball crawfish Boil

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April is Autism Awareness Month to provide a better understanding of the autism spectrum. This weekend, Easterseals Central Alabama is Hosting a big event that supports families in the River Region living with Autism.

Autism affects one in 54 children, according to the Autism Society. The Alabama Autism Task Force has identified early intervention treatments started by age three and a half, like those provided by Easterseals Central Alabama, result in significantly better outcomes for children. Early diagnosis is crucial, and Easterseals Central Alabama has one of the shortest wait times for testing and diagnosis.

The annual Autism Mudbug Ball is Easterseals Central Alabama’s most significant fundraiser; about a thousand people attend it yearly. It’s all-you-can-eat crawfish and sides and live music. Funds raised at the Autism Crawfish Boil since it started in 2004 have totaled up to $70,000. This money goes directly to Easterseals Central Alabama to help provide early autism diagnosis and crucial intervention treatments.

“We all take such ownership of this event because we know that we are working to help our neighbors and friends provide better opportunities for their children right here at home. We are consistently overwhelmed by the outpouring of community and corporate support that we receive every year,” says Stefania Jones, Board member for the Autism Crawfish Boil.

If you would like to learn about Easterseals Central Alabama, you can visit this link. To learn more about the Crawfish Boil and purchase tickets, visit this link.

