Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Easterseals Central Alabama to host annual Mudbug Ball crawfish Boil

April is Autism Awareness Month to provide a better understanding of the autism spectrum.
April is Autism Awareness Month to provide a better understanding of the autism spectrum.(WAFB)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - April is Autism Awareness Month to provide a better understanding of the autism spectrum. This weekend, Easterseals Central Alabama is Hosting a big event that supports families in the River Region living with Autism.

Autism affects one in 54 children, according to the Autism Society. The Alabama Autism Task Force has identified early intervention treatments started by age three and a half, like those provided by Easterseals Central Alabama, result in significantly better outcomes for children. Early diagnosis is crucial, and Easterseals Central Alabama has one of the shortest wait times for testing and diagnosis.

The annual Autism Mudbug Ball is Easterseals Central Alabama’s most significant fundraiser; about a thousand people attend it yearly. It’s all-you-can-eat crawfish and sides and live music. Funds raised at the Autism Crawfish Boil since it started in 2004 have totaled up to $70,000. This money goes directly to Easterseals Central Alabama to help provide early autism diagnosis and crucial intervention treatments.

“We all take such ownership of this event because we know that we are working to help our neighbors and friends provide better opportunities for their children right here at home. We are consistently overwhelmed by the outpouring of community and corporate support that we receive every year,” says Stefania Jones, Board member for the Autism Crawfish Boil.

If you would like to learn about Easterseals Central Alabama, you can visit this link. To learn more about the Crawfish Boil and purchase tickets, visit this link.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case
Two Deatsville men have died in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving two vehicles, the Alabama...
1 hurt, 2 killed in head-on Autauga County crash
Keith Martel Hazel was arrested in Montgomery on April 4, 2023.
Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive
The Montgomery Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and locating an...
Reward offered in Montgomery armed robbery investigation

Latest News

Finance problems can add another level to the stressors in life.
Alabama lawmaker pushing for financial literacy course requirement to graduate high school
Najaquan Flynn, senior at Lee High School, wants to see an end to youth violence.
Push underway to reduce youth violence in Montgomery
Macon County
Macon County Commission declares state of emergency
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case