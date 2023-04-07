Enrollment applications reopen for new BTW Magnet High School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Anticipation is growing for the new Booker T. Washington Magnet High School to be finished.

The state-of-the-art facility on Bell Road is expected to be complete by the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and now Montgomery Public Schools is offering a second opportunity for students to apply for available seats.

Beginning April 10, ninth-12th graders interested in applying to the new school will need to apply online on the MPS school website. The new high school will have enough room for around 600 students.

Existing magnet students and students who have completed the first 2023-2024 application cycle and have accepted an offered seat will not be eligible to apply. If there are more eligible students who apply than there are available seats, there will be a lottery selection.

There is a lot to offer at the new visual and performing arts school. It will have a mock courtroom, a TV and radio station and studios for dance, band and art. There is also a 150-seat black box theater for performances.

“I mean there’s nothing that was not thought of or left out,” said Chad Anderson, MPS executive director of operations.

The new school also has a brand new gymnasium, cafeteria and soccer field, as well as dressing rooms, practice rooms and an academic classroom area separate from the noisy, bustling performance magnet area where music and voices are often loud and distracting.

“We took care of the core curriculum as well. I don’t believe they’ve ever really had a true chemistry lab or physics lab,” Anderson said.

The only thing that’s missing is a larger performing arts center. Anderson said as funds become available, they have a plan to build a larger performing arts center on campus in the future.

The anticipation for the new BTW Magnet High School has been mounting for years. Students and staff have been meeting at the old Hayneville Road Elementary School building since a fire at the original campus off South Union Street in August 2018.

“I think that the teachers at BTW have had their things packed and ready to go for quite a while now,” said Kristy Hatch, MPS’ director of strategy and innovation. “The community is excited about it, we have a lot of partnerships with the arts that have been also really ready for this to happen, so it’s huge opportunity and especially since we’re increasing capacity, it is a wonderful opportunity for students who are interested in the arts.”

As for the former BTW campus along Union Street, there is work being done to transform it into the new central office for MPS. The estimated time for move in is this summer.

The total cost for the new facility on Bell Road is $26 million. It’s being funded by the state bond measure with about $8 million coming from insurance payouts.

