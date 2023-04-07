Family honoring life of fallen police officer Garrett Crumby, pushing for change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re hearing from the family of slain Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby. They tell us he lived a life of service. They also tell us the system failed their brother.

“He understood what duty meant and that resonated even from a very early age. We knew he was destined for public service,” Casey Crumby Wright said.

The grief of losing their brother is palpable for Officer Garrett Crumby’s sisters.

Crumby was shot and killed in the line of duty last month in Huntsville after responding to a shots fired call that injured a woman.

“Everyone is grieving. It’s just unreal to lose somebody that was such an important person to so many people,” Crumby said.

“There are not enough words to say how much we miss him already and how much we will miss him for the rest of our lives,” Courtney Crumby said.

The Crumby family now turning their grief into action. They recently wrote an op-ed advocating against the repeated release of violent offenders. Court records show the man accused of killing Crumby was arrested last year after a shooting in downtown Huntsville injured two people. He was let out on bond. The Crumby’s believe the system failed their brother.

“We expect our court systems to work for us. We don’t feel at the current moment it is working for us. That they are derelict in their duty,” Casey said.

Casey says her brother expressed concern about violent offenders being released after Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette was gunned down in the line of duty in 2019. Garrett used to work at TPD.

“When Officer Cousette passed due to a similar situation, it absolutely rocked him to his core. When something like this happens, it rocks the entire law enforcement community because they all feel the same way. They all are frustrated. At any given moment it could be them,” Casey said.

The two sisters are on a mission and pledging to be a voice to protect those who serve.

“A lot of times these loopholes aren’t found until tragedies like these happen. Another hope is that we can figure out loopholes before these tragedies happen and close them,” Courtney said.

“That will help us heal I think is to make sure he didn’t die in vain. That other families in blue don’t have to go through what we’ve gone through and if we can do that for just one family, I will consider that a success,” Casey added.

The Crumby family wants to thank the community for all their support saying “thank you for backing the blue and sharing in our grief as we laid our beloved Batman to rest.”

Here’s the op-ed written by the Crumby family:

On Tuesday, March 28, Huntsville Officer Garrett Coulter Crumby’s watch ended - the worst day of our lives. He was only 36 years old. A bright light had been extinguished, setting off waves of intense grief we will endure for a long time to come.

Garrett was an indispensable part of our family - woven into nearly every aspect of our lives. He’s our jokester, our protector, and our example of what it is to be a good citizen. We were so proud of him and always will be. We know this is a wound that will never heal - that things will just be different. There will always be an empty chair at our table.

We couldn’t have gotten through the first week without the incredible support of so many people across the law enforcement community, the people he adored serving and protecting, our unwavering network of friends, and our extended family.

We want to thank the following people and organizations for your generosity, support, and counsel during this difficult time:

The citizens of Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and surrounding counties

Chief Kirk Giles

Deputy Chief Michael Johnson

Officer Jordon Jones

Lieutenant Ronnie Dickey

Mayfair Church of Christ

Berryhill Funeral Home

Huntsville emergency response services and the medical staff at Huntsville Hospital

Sergeant DeQuan Hyter and Garrett’s West Precinct family

All police, military, and emergency response personnel from near and far who covered us in your support and presence

As part of our healing process, we want to ensure that Garrett’s legacy will endure through work we do together as a family. We will dedicate our collective energy to advocating against the repeated release of violent offenders onto the streets. It’s a serious nationwide problem and one which we know directly contributed to Garrett’s untimely death.

Garrett’s killer had been arrested just last year for a shooting involving two victims in Huntsville and yet he was freed on an outrageously low bond. Lenient sentences and low bonds are a terrible dereliction of duty by our court system - an unnecessary endangerment to law enforcement and innocent communities. Garrett would still be here with us if the perpetrator had been punished properly the first time. The system failed him.

To honor Garrett, we pledge to be a voice wherever possible to protect our blue family across the nation from going through what we have had to endure.

We ask for continued prayers for Officer Albert Morin and family as he recovers both in body and mind. We also ask for prayers for the female victim and children Garrett helped to protect that day. Please also pray for Garrett’s squad as they grieve the loss of a brother in blue.

To everyone who stood in solidarity as we passed by, the hundreds of people who came to the visitation, the stadiums, arenas, and his beloved Saturn V rocket that were all bathed in blue tribute lights, the billboards, those who set up memorials on bridges, everyone who shared stories of your time with Garrett, created signs, waved flags, and saluted him from your cars as the procession passed - thank you. We saw you, we heard you, and we appreciate you. Thank you for backing the blue and sharing in our grief as we laid our beloved “Batman” to rest.

God bless,

Janet Sherman, William Crumby, Casey Crumby Wright, Courtney Crumby, and Jennifer Crumby

