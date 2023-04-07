Fatal I-85 crash claims the life of a Montgomery man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Thursday night, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of Martin Mueller, 61, of Montgomery.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, on Thursday at about 6 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to I-85 South and Mulberry Street in reference to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving an unoccupied stalled vehicle.

At the scene, authorities located a 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by Martin Mueller, 61, of Montgomery. Mueller sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing, and no further information is available for release at this time.

