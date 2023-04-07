Advertise
Fire damages West Montgomery building Thursday

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning in West Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 10:26 a.m. on Elder Street near Fairview Avenue. Firefighters were called after reports of heavy smoke coming from an abandoned building.

Montgomery Fire Rescue added that the building had no occupants at the time of the fire, and no other buildings nearby were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

