Fire damages West Montgomery building Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A building was damaged by fire Wednesday morning in West Montgomery.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 10:26 a.m. on Elder Street near Fairview Avenue. Firefighters were called after reports of heavy smoke coming from an abandoned building.

Montgomery Fire Rescue added that the building had no occupants at the time of the fire, and no other buildings nearby were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.