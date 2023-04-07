First Alert: Rain chances build and temperatures fall ahead of Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shower or two will linger tonight, but most will be dry. Clouds will remain in place and lows will hover in the 60s. A slightly higher rain and storm chance exist for Friday and those chances are closer to 50%. Like today, those rain chances are expected to peak during the late afternoon and evening.

Friday is not expected to feature severe weather or widespread rain. It’s entirely possible that your location stays dry again tomorrow given the isolated to scattered nature of the rain and storms. Unfortunately the weekend, or at least part of it, looks rather wet and gloomy. We’ve upped the rain chances to 60-80% from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Radar will be busy Saturday with rain likely all day. (WSFA 12 News)

The good news is there still looks to be a big decrease in rain chances for Easter itself. Most everyone should actually see an entirely dry holiday. This is great news for Easter egg hunts and church services. Just be mindful that the ground will still be damp or wet, especially during the morning hours.

Despite the forecast being dry for Easter, I wouldn’t bank on seeing much sunshine. That will be the case all weekend long. The result will be temperatures staying way down compared to where we’ve been so far this week. The 80s will be long gone by Saturday as highs struggle to warm into the upper 50s.

A "wedge" front will come through Friday night, allowing much cooler air to settle in this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Upper 50s may be too generous for Saturday as a wedge front/cold air damming scenario takes shape. These result in cold air pouring southward from the Carolinas into Georgia and much of Alabama. It’s completely plausible to say temperatures don’t get above 55 degrees in many spots on Saturday.

To add insult to injury, it will be breezy on Saturday. Wind speeds of 10-20 mph will occur all day long. Pair the cold temperatures and breeziness with rain and clouds and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a very unpleasant day.

Mid-60s are likely for Easter Sunday as the wedge relaxes. More cool weather will be around next week as highs stay in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Lower 70s are a good bet by Wednesday.

Regarding next week: We maintain mostly cloudy skies and low-end chances of rain to the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There is still disagreement among the long-range models during that window. However, due to the at least some support for rain during those three days, we’ve maintained rain chances of about 20%.

This is a good starting point at this time. Just be aware that the exact cloud coverage and rain forecast will change at least a little bit as we get closer. That forecast is by no means set in stone at this juncture.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.