Massive fire burning buildings at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A massive fire is sweeping through buildings of the old Pioneer Village in Pike County, located along U.S. Highway 231 about five miles outside of Troy.

This fire is not to be confused with the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, also in the Troy area.

Troy Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Weed said there were no injuries, to his knowledge, and the cause is unknown at this time. Weed said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will be involved in the investigation.

Few other details about the blaze were immediately available. Multiple firefighters have responded to the scene and are working to bring the fire under control.

PHOTOS

A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County. (Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)

