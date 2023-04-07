Advertise
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County

Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a massive blaze.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A massive that fire swept through multiple buildings of the old Pioneer Village in Pike County Friday afternoon has been extinguished, but the investigation into the cause is just heating up.

The blaze broke out in a row of old log cabins that once held stores and gift shops at the long-abandoned site, located along U.S. Highway 231 about five miles outside of Troy.

This fire is not to be confused with the Pioneer Museum of Alabama, also in the Troy area.

Troy Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Weed said there were no injuries, to his knowledge, and the cause is unknown at this time. Weed said the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office will be involved in the investigation.

Few other details about the blaze were immediately available. Multiple firefighters responded to the scene in an effort to put out the flames.

MAP OF PIONEER VILLAGE

PHOTOS

A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a...
Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a massive blaze.

