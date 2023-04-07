Opelika City Council amends ‘Brunch Bill’, changes alcohol sale hours

OPELIKA, AL. (WTVM) - Opelika city council voted to make changes to a bill that regulates the sale of alcohol.

The bill, known as the “brunch” or “mimosa’ bill, was passed unanimously during city council this week.

“I love it, I love the idea,” says Alexander City resident, Vernicka Daniel. “I’m a brunch person, so, with it being at 10:00, I love it.”

“It just gets the day started,” says Amanda Sandlin.

Daniel and Sandlin had brunch at Next Level Cafe in Opelika, a place that can soon start selling alcoholic drinks earlier than what’s allowed on Sundays.

“With us closing at 3 p.m., it’s going to be a significant difference with us being able to offer that [drinks] at 10 a.m.,” says Timothy Lowery, owner of Next Level Cafe.

New for the city of Opelika, extended hours to sell alcohol.

On-Premise Alcohol Sales (Restaurants, hotel, etc.)

Monday – Saturday – No alcohol sales from 2 – 6 a.m.

Sunday – no alcohol sales from 2 – 10 a.m.

Off-Premise Alcohol Sales (Grocery, convenience stores, etc.)

Monday – Saturday – There are no restrictions for alcohol sales.

Sunday – No alcohol sales from 2 – 10 a.m.

Some believe the two hour time change may not make a difference, but Lowery says it will for many businesses.

“Having a mimosa at 10:30 in the morning, I don’t believe is going to be a significant difference then someone having one at 12:15,” says Lowery, “But, the effect it can have on a business when a neighboring city allows it, the risk verses the reward there is just huge.”

Often times people decide to make the drive to the surrounding areas that don’t have the restrictions.

“Our merchants, restaurants, and hotels had been at a small competitive disadvantage because our neighbors over in Auburn have had the brunch bill for a few years,” says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

Fuller says he appreciates the speed at which city council suspended the ordinance.

“They could’ve not suspended the rules and that meant we would’ve had a second reading at the next city council meeting, but I think our city council understood the importance of what it means for our restaurants and hotels,” says Fuller.

Pastor of Greater Peace Baptist Church, Clifford Jones says he remembers a time when you couldn’t purchase alcohol at all on Sundays.

“Then, the bills moved in to make it at 12 and now we’re at ten,” says Jones. “I hope we don’t have a downward spin, this is a way of just being able to sell it 24 hours a day soon.”

Jones says his concern lies with the safety of law enforcement and those who drink irresponsibly.

“I think it should stay where it is, and give people the opportunity to be free without fear of any accidents or things like that.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.