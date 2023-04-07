Opp woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing from church

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - An Opp woman is set to serve time in federal prison after being convicted of stealing from a church, according to the Department of Justice.

Carmen Ramer Davis, 59, was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of wire fraud, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to court records, the incidents occurred between July 2008 and July 2019. In 2006, Davis was elected as the Brooklyn Congregational Methodist Church secretary in Coffee County. During that time, Davis had the authority to pay bills and expenses for the church using access to the church’s bank accounts.

Court records indicated Davis eventually obtained a debit card associated with the church’s bank account without their knowledge.

According to court records, Davis began using the card to make fraudulent cash withdrawals at ATMs and purchase personal items at various retailers. She also fraudulently wrote checks from the church’s bank account to herself or made them out to cash. Davis did not make these withdrawals and purchases with the knowledge or consent of the church, nor were they for the church’s benefit.

Evidence gathered during the investigation indicated that Davis used some money for trips to casinos in Mississippi and Alabama. The fraudulent activity was not discovered until August 2019, when a church leader received a letter from the church’s bank indicating insufficient funds to cover a $75.00 check written against the church’s account.

Davis ultimately defrauded the church of $89,440.32, which forced the church to close due to financial hardship. It has since not reopened.

“The crimes committed by Ms. Davis victimized an entire faith community,” said United States Attorney Stewart. “The harm will continue to be felt for quite some time. I am hopeful that the sentence imposed will deter others from engaging in such deceitful conduct.”

During sentencing, the judge ordered Davis to pay restitution to the church in that amount. She was also ordered to serve one year of supervised release following her prison term.

