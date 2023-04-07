Advertise
Pike Road crossing guard providing safety and smiles

At 88 years old Stan Neuenschwander isn't much for sitting around. Every school day he's out in...
By Judd Davis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - At 88 years old, Pike Road resident Stan Neuenschwander has lived a busy life. He’s retired, but never really slowed down. Stan spent over 30 years in education and still loves being around the kids.

"I get out here around five or so after seven," said volunteer crossing guard Stan Neuenschwander. "I stay here until 8 o’clock until the chapel bell goes off."

For the last six years, he’s helped families cross the road and get to the trail leading to Pike Road Elementary School.

“To me, it’s the safety of these kids. To see to it that the traffic slows down and goes the right speed and see the kids get across this road.”

“They love him and think he’s so cute,” said The Waters marketing director Jessica Powell. ”I think for everybody, he’s just a joy to see in the morning.”

He’s got something for everyone. A smile, a wave, even a high five. He has the same goal for every family who rolls by.

“To see that they have a smile on their face,” said Neuenschwander. “I don’t want them to go up there sad. I don’t like that, it hurts me.”

While the kids look forward to summertime, the end of the school year is tough on Stan.

“I miss them. It’s almost like a funeral on that last day of school. Then when school starts again, it’s like a birth! Here we go again.”

Besides family, Mr. Stan might be the first face these kids see daily. And it always comes with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

