Push underway to reduce youth violence in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Recent violence in Montgomery has raised concerns for the future of youths in the community.

“Youth are being put to the side,” said Najaquan Flynn, a senior at Robert E. Lee High School. “People are looking at all the bad things you’re doing.”

Flynn mentioned youth violence has affected him personally after he has had friends be involved or be a victim of violence.

“The one that hit me the most was a great friend of mine,” he said. “Ceyeria Lee was shot and killed at Oak Park of 2020.”

The high school senior suggested the formation of a youth council that would participate in City Council meetings and learn about the municipal government as a way to get them involved.

Julie Beard, a retired educator for Montgomery Public Schools, said that youth violence prevention starts by going back to the basics.

“We have to develop programs that teach conflict resolution,” Beard said. “We have to have programs back in our school that teach law awareness.”

Beard said programs could include sports organizations, clubs and other affordable programs that youths of all ages can get involved in after school.

Efforts to start a group are underway by District 6 Montgomery City Councillor Oronde Mitchell. This group will focus on prevention, intervention and reentry into society.

“Some of these students or some of these juveniles don’t have that support that they need at home, so we have to make sure that we have a program in the curriculum that works for them,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell mentioned he is bringing in people from the municipal court, Alabama State University, Troy University, Auburn University at Montgomery and nonprofits that work closely with youth.

The city and county have allocated money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the program, which will be similar to that of Common Ground in Birmingham, started by Judge Andra Sparks.

