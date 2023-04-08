ASU students crowned champions at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WSFA) - A team of students from Alabama State University went to the other side of the country for a competition, and last night, we learned they won.

The students competed in the Center for Financial Advancement “Hackathon.” The goal was to design the next best credit education program for their peers.

By winning this final day of competition, they get to take home a $40,000 check to divide among the four of them.

ASU Student Takudzwa Modza, who competed in the event, told WSFA, “We did a lot of extensive research, consulting other students, taking surveys to actually learn what students need to learn about credit in a much more effective way.”

Throughout the six-month program, these students were put to the test and shown many different ways to manage personal credit.

“Thinking about a solution, we’re able to utilize the lessons we had learned from the introduction to computer science to sort of blend it into our project,” Says Thomas Mulaisho, who was another member of the team from Alabama State.

The four teams that made the finals were Alabama State University, Fisk University, Morgan State University, and Shaw University.

This team from ASU beat out more than 250 students from 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities

