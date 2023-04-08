Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU students crowned champions at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition

A team of students from Alabama State University won the Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTA MESA, Calif. (WSFA) - A team of students from Alabama State University went to the other side of the country for a competition, and last night, we learned they won.

The students competed in the Center for Financial Advancement “Hackathon.” The goal was to design the next best credit education program for their peers.

By winning this final day of competition, they get to take home a $40,000 check to divide among the four of them.

ASU Student Takudzwa Modza, who competed in the event, told WSFA, “We did a lot of extensive research, consulting other students, taking surveys to actually learn what students need to learn about credit in a much more effective way.”

Throughout the six-month program, these students were put to the test and shown many different ways to manage personal credit.

“Thinking about a solution, we’re able to utilize the lessons we had learned from the introduction to computer science to sort of blend it into our project,” Says Thomas Mulaisho, who was another member of the team from Alabama State.

The four teams that made the finals were Alabama State University, Fisk University, Morgan State University, and Shaw University.

This team from ASU beat out more than 250 students from 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Jamarcus Hatcher, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree robbery.
Man arrested in string of Montgomery area robberies
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Traffic was backed up on I-85 southbound Thursday evening due to a fatal accident that claimed...
Fatal I-85 crash claims the life of a Montgomery man

Latest News

Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
MPD is investigating three overnight shootings in the city.
Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks
File image
Third suspect charged in March 30th homicide