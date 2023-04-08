Biscuits score 3 in the 9th to secure opening night win

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits had fireworks in Friday night’s season opener against the Blue Wahoos. The Butter and Blue defeated Pensacola 6-1 behind three runs in the ninth inning.

The Biscuits got the party going in the top of the second when catcher Blake Hunt smoked a ball between third and short to drive in the Biscuits first run of the season. Then, in the third inning, Greg Jones, who is arguably the fastest prospect in the system, took off for third base while standing on second, forcing an errant throw from the catcher. The ball sailed into left field, allowing Jones to come home to make it a 2-0 ball game.

No. 6 prospect Mason Montgomery got the ball to start for Montgomery, tossing three innings and allowing one hit, an unearned run, while punching out five.

Montgomery put the game away in the top of the ninth when the team scored three runs, kick-started by an RBI single from Jones. The Biscuits (1-0) will take on the Blue Wahoos (0-1) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. for game 2 of the series.

