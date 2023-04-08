Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Enterprise teen charged with murdering father captured

Enterprise Police Department
Enterprise Police Department(Enterprise Police Department)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 18-year-old Ethan Stuckey suspected in the death of his father in Enterprise was apprehended over a thousand miles away early Saturday, according to police.

Enterprise Police Captain Billy Haglund said officers found the body of Russell Stuckey about 6 p.m. Friday, though they are unable to reveal the time of death.

Ethan Stuckey, per investigators, drove to Colorado Springs, Colorado after the shooting.

Google Maps estimates the 1475-mile drive takes about 22 hours.

Possible motives for the shooting were not revealed in Captain Haglund’s prepared statement.

“EPD Detectives will begin working on the extradition process to bring the suspect back to Enterprise,” he said.

He thanked Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Elba PD, Colorado Springs PD, Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force, and the ATF for their assistance in this investigation.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Jamarcus Hatcher, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree robbery.
Man arrested in string of Montgomery area robberies
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Traffic was backed up on I-85 southbound Thursday evening due to a fatal accident that claimed...
Fatal I-85 crash claims the life of a Montgomery man

Latest News

Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition
ASU students crowned champions at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition
Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
MPD is investigating three overnight shootings in the city.
Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas