First Alert: Drying out for Easter Sunday

Rain will exit through tonight, giving way to a drier and a bit warmer Easter Sunday.
First Alert 12: Big plans this weekend? Here is a quick look at the forecast for Saturday and Easter Sunday.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a cool, wet and cloudy Saturday across Central and South Alabama. Rain will continue to taper off through the evening and into tonight, as the system that brought the wet weather moves east. Temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s through the night and clouds will remain in place. Winds will also be out of the northeast around 10 to 15 mph overnight.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Easter Sunday is expected to be a much drier day. Clouds will remain in place with some sunshine expected by the afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and winds will be out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures Sunday night will be around 50 degrees with partly cloudy conditions.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will again warm around 70 degrees with east winds around 10 mph. A few showers are possible for far south Alabama, but a majority of the area will remain dry. Overnight temperatures will hover in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy conditions.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry. Afternoon highs will continue to warm, back into the middle 70s and overnight lows will hover in the 40s and 50s with calm conditions.

Wednesday is also looking mainly dry. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper to middle 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies. Lows will hover around 50 degrees, but rain chances and cloud coverage is expected to build through the night and into the day on Thursday.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

We are tracking a low pressure system that is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico. That system will push ashore and pull in Gulf moisture across the south and into the state of Alabama. Due to this system, we are looking at increasing rain chances Thursday and Friday of the upcoming week.

Thursday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms. Highs will warm into the 70s with a bit of a muggy factor. Lows will be around 60 degrees with scattered showers through the night.

WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Friday will again be mostly to partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast as the low pressure moves away from the area. Highs Friday will again warm into the 70s to near 80 degrees with lows in the 50s. Rain will taper off Friday night with clouds thinning a bit.

As of this typing, Saturday of next week is looking drier. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and afternoon highs will warm back near 80 degrees.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

