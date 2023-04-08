Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery 5K Bunny Hop event rescheduled

The 2023 5K Bunny Hop event has been postponed to April 22.
The 2023 5K Bunny Hop event has been postponed to April 22.(City of Montgomery)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery 5K Bunny Hop event that was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 8th, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

According to organizers, the Montgomery 5K Bunny Hop at the Jackson Wellness Center has been postponed until Saturday, April 22nd.

The location and time for the family-friendly walk/run will be determined at a later date.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Travis Pressley was arrested on a murder charge on April 6, 2023.
Man arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery police charged a 16-year-old with murder on April 6, 2023.
Teen is 2nd suspect arrested in Montgomery murder case
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Keith Martel Hazel was arrested in Montgomery on April 4, 2023.
Montgomery manhunt leads to capture of Texas fugitive
Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl on...
Alabama fentanyl sentencing bill signed into law

Latest News

Luverne preschoolers meet WSFA chief meteorologist Josh Johnson
Luverne preschoolers meet WSFA chief meteorologist Josh Johnson
A federal judge in Texas on Friday ordered a hold on the U.S. approval of the abortion...
Access to abortion pill in limbo after competing rulings
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County
Video shows large buildings on the grounds of the abandoned Pioneer Village gone after a...
Video shows what's left after a fire at the old Pioneer Village in Pike County