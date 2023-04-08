Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that took place in Montgomery overnight.

According to police, at about 11:38 p.m., in the 300 block of Chisholm Street, officers and fire medics responded to a call. Upon arrival, authorities located an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital after receiving a call about a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It was determined that the shooting happened in the 900 block of Josephine Lane.

The third shooting took place around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. Officers and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Mobile Highway in reference to a shooting. Authorities found an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. All three shootings are under investigation at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.