Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Statue unveiled for Columbus native, Auburn baseball great, Frank Thomas

Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
Statue unveiled for Auburn baseball great Frank Thomas
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new statue of MLB Hall of Fame inductee Frank Thomas was unveiled Saturday outside Plainsman Park at Auburn University.

Frank Thomas, who was born in Columbus, attended Columbus High School. The future MLB great would go on to play baseball at Auburn University in the late 1980s. He spent the majority of his 19 year professional career with the Chicago White Sox before retiring in 2008.

A ceremony took place at 10AM CT to honor the MLB Hall of Famer.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a shooting on Montgomery's Canna Drive Friday afternoon.
Man dead in Friday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Jamarcus Hatcher, has been arrested and charged with four counts of first degree robbery.
Man arrested in string of Montgomery area robberies
A fire is burning at the abandoned old Pioneer Village, located in Pike County.
Massive fire extinguished at old Pioneer Village in Pike County
Montgomery business owner Charles Lee
Montgomery business owner files claim against city
Traffic was backed up on I-85 southbound Thursday evening due to a fatal accident that claimed...
Fatal I-85 crash claims the life of a Montgomery man

Latest News

Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition
ASU students crowned champions at Center for Financial Advancement Credit Academy Competition
Sidney Lanier and G.W. Carver High Schools will begin consolidating at the start of the 2024...
Two Montgomery High Schools preparing for consolidation
MPD is investigating three overnight shootings in the city.
Montgomery Police investigating three separate overnight shootings
A new camping experience will soon be available at six of the parks, with the first opening at...
Glamping experiences coming to Alabama State Parks