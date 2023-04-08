Advertise
Third suspect charged in March 30th homicide

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police have charged a Montgomery 15-year-old with murder.

According to police, he was quickly identified as the third suspect in the March 30th death of Antarrio Hubbard. The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

Earlier this week, police charged Deandre Byers with the murder of Hubbard as well as trafficking illegal drugs. A second arrest was made in the same case this week, and a 16-year-old male was charged with murder in the same shooting death of Hubbard.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

