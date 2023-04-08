Third suspect charged in March 30th homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police have charged a Montgomery 15-year-old with murder.

According to police, he was quickly identified as the third suspect in the March 30th death of Antarrio Hubbard. The 15-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and placed in the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

Earlier this week, police charged Deandre Byers with the murder of Hubbard as well as trafficking illegal drugs. A second arrest was made in the same case this week, and a 16-year-old male was charged with murder in the same shooting death of Hubbard.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

